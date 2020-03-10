Rodgers speaks on improved Ndidi and Iheanacho after Villa win

Leicester boss Brenda Rodgers praised his team effort as they thrashed awful Aston Villa 4-0 in a premier league game on Monday.

The 2016 champions were in their free flowing best against the relegation threatened Villa who barely hit a shot on target through out the encounter.

Leicester City received a big boost before the game, as Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy returned from their the injury that sidelines them for weeks.

In the absence of the duo, Leicester City only managed to pick two points from four games and dropped from second to third on the table.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi started the game, but were later replaced by Vardy and Mendy respectively.

Rodgers however insisted that his team is getting back to their attacking best, before the bad period.

“It was a very, very good win. An important win,” said Rodgers. “The past few games we haven’t been at our level. In terms of attacking, we were much better this evening. After the first goal we went on and played very well.” He told the press.

“We want to win and early on you could see our confidence wasn’t where it has been. The only way you regain that confidence is hard work and these players have been brilliant. Tonight the intensity was there and we didn’t give away too much.”

Leicester will now turn attention to Saturday’s league game against Watford and hope to secure another valuable points to strengthened to their champions league qualification for next season.