Rodgers has made me a better player – Ndidi

Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi says Brendan Rodgers has played a huge role in his development as a footballer.

Ndidi joined the Foxes as a relatively unknown figure from Racing Genk on a £15 million deal in January 2017.

Since then, the combative midfielder has taken the English top-flight by surprise with his ball-winning and tackling skills.

He topped the EPL tacklers’ chart consecutively in 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons with 138 and 144 tackles respectively.

He is currently third on the list this term with 84 tackles having fallen behind Ricardo Pereira and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the race.

However, the midfielder haswitnessed an improvement in his ball playing abilities this season,with his passing accuracy up four percent to 84.

He admitsRodgershas made him a better player and has improved his all-round play.

He also credited the Northern Irishman for providing him with a greater understanding of the game, and with the belief to be positive in possession.

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, what I know now, if I’d have known it when I was growing up, I’d have been a better player,” Ndidi told Leicester Mercury.

“I’m grateful to the manager for everything he’s installed in us.

“My understanding of the game is much better now. I see the game differently to what I used to. I learned from other managers as well, so no disrespect to them, but this manager has made me understand more about the game, like the space available on the pitch.”

“I feel like I’ve really improved since I first joined Leicester.

“[Rodgers has given me] the belief and understanding. That makes it easier when you find yourself in situations on the pitch.

“When I came to Leicester, I didn’t have much of the ball, but now I find myself in situations where I have more time with the ball. That comes from the teaching and the understanding that the manager has given us.

“He’s made me understand the role I play, and now it’s a case of developing from there.”

Ndidi has made 21 league appearances for the King Power outfit this term with two goals to his name thus far.

