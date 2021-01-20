Rodgers hails Ndidi and his teammates after going top of premier league

Brendan Rodgers praised Wilfred Ndidi and his teammates after their emphatic win over Chelsea on Tuesday.

Ndidi played all 90 minutes and scored his first Premier League goal of the season to help the Foxes to a 2-0 victory over the Frank Lampard’s team at the King Power stadium.

Apart from the scoring one of the goals, Ndidi provided a very good cover for the defenders from his midfielder position.

Speaking at the post match conference, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said he was delighted that Ndidi and others posed a ‘real threat’ and showed maturity against Chelsea.

“It was a very good performance, they’re [Chelsea] a talented team with individual quality but as a team we were excellent.

“Last 15 or 20 minutes of the first half our shape allowed them to play through the bodies so they started to get some combinations on the edge of the box. We changed our defensive shape in the second half and that nullified a lot of their threat. We looked very dangerous in the game. Two very good goals. We really deserved it.

“Tonight was a good professional performance and we had some really good moments of football,” He said.

Meanwhile Leicester City now sit on top of log for the first time with season with 38 points from 19 matches.