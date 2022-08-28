Rodgers’ Foxes fumble against 10-man Chelsea

Chelsea played with 10 men for Sixty-two minutes following the sending-off of Conor Gallagher, but Leicester City have been awful all season and failed to take advantage.

Playing at home in Stamford Bridge, Chelsea needed a response after the shocking 3-0 defeat away at leads and though they labored for it, the win from a position of adversity made it all the more sweeter for the Blues.

Leicester City Boss, Brendan Rodgers would have rued his side’s missed chance to pick up their first win, his decision to leave Wilfred Ndidi on the bench may also have backfired.

Ndidi was brought on in the 89th minute with Leicester trailing 2-1 and the game well out of reach.

Kelechi Iheanacho was also a substitute, although brought off the bench earlier (55th minute) the attacking impetus produced Leicester’s only goal but the energy was soon drained.

The hosts had taking the lead through summer signing, Raheem Sterling – for his first Chelsea goal – found the back of the net two minutes after the restart and his second in the 63rd minute.

Harvey Barnes halved the deficit in the 66th minute, but there would be no further goals and the Foxes are now winless in four, picking up a single point so far.