Rodgers banks on Vardy over Iheanacho for Arsenal, Iwobi suffers defeat with Everton

Kelechi Iheanacho returned to Europe after three years and marked the occasion with a goal and two assists to help Leicester City cruise to an easy 3-0 win over FK Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League.

But the Forward was rested at the weekend when Brendan Rodgers’ men travelled to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Iheanacho was an unused substitute as Leicester City pipped Mikel Arteta’s men 1-0 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy a Jamie Vardy flying header.

1973 – Leicester picked up their first away win at Arsenal since September 1973, ending a run of 27 games without an away victory against them in all competitions. Gameplan. pic.twitter.com/NRYFEgFDAA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2020

The 24 year-old Nigerian has made three league appearances this season but is yet to open his goal account while Leicester make another push for the League title, four seasons after their unprecedented victory.

Meanwhile, League leaders Everton suffered their first defeat of the season falling 2-0 at Saint Mary’s.

Everton displayed was less than lackluster as there were no signs of their early blitz from the previous five games.

Alex Iwobi was named in the starting XI in the absence of Richarlison, who is serving a suspension for picking a red card in the Merseyside derby.

However the winger was subbed off after the break and is also searching for his first premier league goal since September 2019.