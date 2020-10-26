Rodgers banks on Vardy over Iheanacho for Arsenal, Iwobi suffers defeat with Everton

Leicester City's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers (L) congratulates Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (C) and Leicester City's Austrian defender Christian Fuchs at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 25, 2020. - Leicester won the match 1-0. (Photo by Catherine Ivill / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho returned to Europe after three years and marked the occasion with a goal and two assists to help Leicester City cruise to an easy 3-0 win over FK Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League.

But the Forward was rested at the weekend when Brendan Rodgers’ men travelled to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Iheanacho was an unused substitute as Leicester City pipped Mikel Arteta’s men 1-0 on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy a Jamie Vardy flying header.

The 24 year-old Nigerian has made three league appearances this season but is yet to open his goal account while Leicester make another push for the League title, four seasons after their unprecedented victory.

Kelechi Iheanacho warms up from the bench during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, League leaders Everton suffered their first defeat of the season falling 2-0 at Saint Mary’s.

 

Everton displayed was less than lackluster as there were no signs of their early blitz from the previous five games.

 

Alex Iwobi was named in the starting XI in the absence of Richarlison, who is serving a suspension for picking a red card in the Merseyside derby.

Everton’s Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi (L) runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary’s Stadium. (Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However the winger was subbed off after the break and is also searching for his first premier league goal since September 2019.

