Robo Queens coach Emmanuel Osahon happy with win over Osun Babes

FC Robo Queens Manager Emmanuel Osahon said he’s satisfied with the outcome of the match with Osun Babes on Wednesday.

Robo Queens recorded their second victory of the 2020-2021 Nigeria women’s football league campaign with a 3 – 1 success over Osun Babes at the Legacy Football Pitch in Surulere.

Monday Gift scored all the three goals for the hosts, while Abibat Agbaji scored Osun Babes only goal of the match.

Speaking to the press after the match, Coach Osahon described Osun Babes as a tough opponents and added his side deserved to win.

“It was a very interesting game, both team are very good and I must give credit to Osun Babes. I was scared at some point in the, because they are very good side. We are happy with the win,” He said.

Robo Queens are second on the standing with six points, they are tied with Edo Queens on same points, but have inferior goal difference.