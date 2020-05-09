Road to Greatness: Ibrahim Olawoyin

Bundle of Skill

“He splits the defence with a pass like a soldier does a grenade into the enemy territory”, the commentator echoed.

Olawoyin is a bundle of skill, a distinguished playmaker of worth, never tiring in splitting defences.

For Enugu Rangers, he is the gift longed after, the touch of genius, their own Zeddicus.

Born Genius

“I kicked everything and anything I saw, including stones.”

Born December 1 in Amuwo Odofin Local Government in Lagos, Olawoyin is a born footballer.

His innate affection for the round leather game easily relatable as he kicked everything in his path.

His parents encouraged his gifts, procuring a plastic ball for him instantly, a show of support and acknowledgment that their child was a star in the making.

Goals, More Goals

“My elder brother got me my first boot when he saw I kept on winning and standing out in competitions”

His success in school and on the streets would lead him to Joint FC, who could feel the gem they had unearthed.

He didn’t last long, heading to Kedge Sports International, before the move to FC Ebedei, a third division Nigerian League side, where he’d bag 4 goals in 6 matches.

When a star shines, the wise men from the east see it. Abia Comets knocked on the door, and Ibrahim would have to leave Lagos, his home.

His two seasons would yield 7 goals and 12 assists in 40 matches, before a move to Abia Warriors, where he’d save them from relegation on the last day of the season in the 2018/19 with an assist in a 3-0 rout of mighty Kano Pillars.

Glory Awaits…

“The CHAN Call-up showed I was on course”

Ranked as the hottest prospect in the Country’s top division, Olawoyin’s sensational performances at Rangers continue to keep the fans on their feet.

He is definitely destined for the big time. It’s indubitable, the question is when, His answer?

“Oh, I can’t wait to let the world see what I have in store”