Riyad Mahrez in Algeria 24-man Squad, Back to Torment Super Eagles

Riyad Karim Mahrez of Algeria celebrating his goal to 2-1 during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on July 14,2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez headlines Algeria’s 24-man squad for the international friendlies against Nigeria and Mexico this week in a list published by the Team’s official twitter handle.

Head Coach Djamel Belmadi recalled 18 members from his squad at the AFCON in Egypt including Ismaël Bennacer, Yacine Brahimi and Sofiane Feghouli.

 

Algeria defeated Nigeria, with a late Mahrez free-kick to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, which they eventually won.

 

 

The Super Eagles were initially due to play against Ivory Coast in one of October’s friendlies, but the West African country pulled out.

 

Nigeria’s Head Coach Gernot Rohr has called up 25 players, but the squad has seen a few players withdraw due to injuries or Coronavirus protocol.

