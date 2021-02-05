Rivers United slips to third defeat of the season at Katsina United

Rivers United suffered a 2 – 1 defeat to Katsina at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Thursday.

The Changi boys settled down quickly and took the lead in the 5th minute after Faisal Sani curled a perfect free kick.

Katsina United doubled their 14 minute later when Senegalese forward Boubacar Massally scored a nice solo goal.

Boubacar Massally takes the ball all alone from the halfway line and fires low into the net for his third goal of the season for the Changi Boys.

Rivers United improved in the second half as the introduction of Nelson Esor, Malachi Ohawume and Naziru Auwalu caused all sorts of problems for Katsina United.

The visitors pulled one back through the Nelson Esor in the 71st minute.

Esor collected a return pass from Ishaq Kayode and advanced into the area showing tenacity and quick feet to get past his marker, before curling a shot into the far corner.

The result means Rivers United drop to second spot on the NPFL table with 15 points from 8 matches, three points behind league leaders Enyimba FC.