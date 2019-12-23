Rivers United secure narrow win over Sunshine Stars

Rivers United produced a spirited effort to beat Sunshine Stars in a NPFL game played at the Yakubu Gown stadium on Sunday.

Sunshine Stars came into the game on the back of their midweek 1-1 home draw with MFM FC, while Rivers United were hoping to return to winning ways following after the mid week defeat.

Sunshine took the lead through Timileyin Ogunninyi in the 19th minutes, but Peter Ubakanma equalized for the Pride of the Rivers with fine low drive in 22nd minutes.

Konan N’Gouan scored the winner for Rivers United when he converted a second half penalty in the 54th minutes.

Rivers United however held on for the deserve three points to delight their home fans.