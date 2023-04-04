Rivers United ranked 19th Best in Africa

Rivers United made a huge leap in the latest rankings of African clubs following the conclusion of both the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup group stage matches.
Although not considered for selection among the Super teams in Africa, Rivers United are now Nigeria’s highest ranked team.
In the recently published ranking, the NPFL Champions, who are through to this season’s Confederation Cups, moved 21 places up to 19th on the Continent.
RiversUnitedFC family 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/9n7MNWu87b
— Osho Fatai (@FataiOsho) April 3, 2023