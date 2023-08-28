Rivers United know Confederation Cup Foes

Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United, have learned about their opponent for the second round qualifiers.
Rivers United was granted a bye due to their quarter-final finish in the previous season’s competition.
In this season’s campaign, their quest starts with a tricky tie against Etoile Filante from Burkina Faso.
The club advanced to this stage by edging out Casa Sports de Ziguinchor from Senegal based on the away goal rule.
The first leg match ended in a 1-1 draw, and the reverse fixture in Ouagadougou concluded as a goalless draw.
The upcoming second-round game between Rivers United and Etoile Filante is scheduled for mid-September.
On Saturday, September 15, the Burkina Faso club will host the first leg, while Port Harcourt hosts the rematch two weeks later.