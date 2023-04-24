Eguma blames Rivers United defeat on Injuries

Rivers United head Coach, Stanley Eguma has attributed his team’s CAF Confederation Cup, first-leg, quarter final loss at home to Young Africans absence due to injury.

The Nigerian champions lost 2-0 on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, to Young Africans and now risk elimination from the competition.

 

 

Rivers’ team was significantly weakened for the game due to Morice Chukwu’s suspension, Joseph Onoja and Paul Acquah’s injuries, and the injuries of Williams Ukeme and Ebube Duru.

 

All of these absences had a major effect on the club’s performance.

“I will say it was a bad day for us. We didn’t get our acts right. We had some scoring chances in the first half but we couldn’t convert until the opponents scored in the second half and they came out to play. They equally got the second from a counter.

 

 

“I believe we have learnt our lessons and some of our key players that were missing would have made some difference for us,” Eguma said after the game.

