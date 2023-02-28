Rivers United Defender Makes CAFCC Team Of The Week

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
53
Credit | Twitter (RiversUnitedFC)

Rivers United CB, Ngweni Ndasi has been named in the CAF Confederation Cup, for his performance against Motema Pembe last weekend.

The Cameroonian was a top performer for Rivers United on the day as the grind out a 1-0 result despite playing majority of the match with a man less following the sending off of Ebube Duru.

 

Paul Acquah’s goal in the 52nd minute settled the encounter at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

The win takes Rivers United to six points in their group standings after three rounds of games.

Next up for the team is a home game, in the return leg against Motema Pembe, which is scheduled to hold at the Godswill Akpabio stadium.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here