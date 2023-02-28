Rivers United Defender Makes CAFCC Team Of The Week

Rivers United CB, Ngweni Ndasi has been named in the CAF Confederation Cup, for his performance against Motema Pembe last weekend.
The Cameroonian was a top performer for Rivers United on the day as the grind out a 1-0 result despite playing majority of the match with a man less following the sending off of Ebube Duru.
Our big man @denis_ndasi is named in the #CAFCC team of the week (matchday 3)
Show him some love 💕 pic.twitter.com/v2XSSYK3AY
— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) February 28, 2023