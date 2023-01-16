Rivers United coach Eguma fumes over irregular NPFL Calendar

Rivers United boss, Stanley Eguma has called on the League Administrative body to adopt a regular calendar that aligns with other leagues on the continent.
Eguma insists the inconsistency with the calendar has been detrimental to the success of teams competing in the CAF inter-club competitions.
Rivers United are the last team standing from the NPFL at this season’s CAF Club competition and only sealed the Confederation Cup ticket after their elimination from the Champions League playoffs.
Speaking on the challenges Nigerian teams face on the continent, the Rivers United boss maintains that clubs can’t plan ahead because of irregularities and uncertainties in the league calendar.
“The calendar should be changed, if we know when the league starts and when it would end, it would be vital because it would help us plan ahead,” Eguma told FL.