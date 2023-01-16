Rivers United coach Eguma fumes over irregular NPFL Calendar

Joseph Obisesan
Rivers United and Bloemfontein in action during their CAF Confederation Cup match. Photo Credit | Twitter (Bloem_Celtic)

Rivers United boss, Stanley Eguma has called on the League Administrative body to adopt a regular calendar that aligns with other leagues on the continent.

Eguma insists the inconsistency with the calendar has been detrimental to the success of teams competing in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Rivers United are the last team standing from the NPFL at this season’s CAF Club competition and only sealed the Confederation Cup ticket after their elimination from the Champions League playoffs.

Speaking on the challenges Nigerian teams face on the continent, the Rivers United boss maintains that clubs can’t plan ahead because of irregularities and uncertainties in the league calendar.

“The calendar should be changed, if we know when the league starts and when it would end, it would be vital because it would help us plan ahead,” Eguma told FL.

 

“It is the main thing, other things follow; we should be on television, the world should see the league, our players and be able to monitor them.

“It will help our standard as even FIFA will know how to rate the league, the delayed decision affects the teams the team as well.”

Eguma said he expects Rivers United will face tougher opponents, because everybody wants to beat the Champion.

“We are the target as the champions, when you dethrone a champion you will be a champion, but we will not take things for granted.”

