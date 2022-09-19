Rivers United clinches Champions League qualification

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
118
Credit | npfl

Rivers United lost away to Watanga FC of Liberia 1-0 in the CAF Champions League qualifiers.

However, the result had little or no implication to the eventual outcome as Rivers United sailed into the next round thanks to a strong first leg display where they defeated Watanga 3-0.

While the encounter might be straight forward for the Nigerian side, Wydad Casablanca will prove to be a sterner test.

 

 

Wydad stand in the way of the Nigerian side’s bid to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

