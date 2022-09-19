Rivers United clinches Champions League qualification

Rivers United lost away to Watanga FC of Liberia 1-0 in the CAF Champions League qualifiers.
However, the result had little or no implication to the eventual outcome as Rivers United sailed into the next round thanks to a strong first leg display where they defeated Watanga 3-0.
While the encounter might be straight forward for the Nigerian side, Wydad Casablanca will prove to be a sterner test.
Next:
We play Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the next round for a group stage spot.
CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round 1st Leg
⚽ Rivers United vs Wydad AC
📆 Sunday, 9th October 2022
🏟️ Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Rivers State
⏱️ 4pm#TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/BTpZpwZ8dN
— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) September 18, 2022