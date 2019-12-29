Rivers United climb to third and tie Lobi Stars on Point as Top Two Falters

Rivers United are showing a new lease of life, securing back to back wins for the second time this season and move to third following Sunday’s road victory over Adamawa United.
Stanley Eguma’s men cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win away from home, their second this season, with goals from Junior Osaghae (25′) and Malachi Ohawuma (87′).
The result means Rivers United have now picked 18 points, same as Lobi Stars after their narrow 1-0 defeat to Akwa United.
Meanwhile, league leaders Plateau United saw their lead narrowed to just three points as they failed to pick any on Sunday, falling to a heavy 3-0 defeat to Abia Warriors.
Match Day 11 Full Results:
Abia Warriors 3-0 Plateau United
Adamawa United 0-2 Rivers United
Akwa United 1-0 Lobi Stars
FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 Heartland
Katsina United 3-2 Jigawa GS
Sunshine Stars 1-1 Dakkada FC
Warri Wolves 2-1 Kwara United