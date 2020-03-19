Rivers United blow Warri Wolves Away to keep Title Aspirations Alive

Rivers United got their title aspirations back on track following a 3-0 win over Warri Wolves on Wednesday in the NPFL.
The hosts came into the game on the back a 1-0 defeat to Rangers International last weekend, while Warri Wolves were buzzing as a result of their win over MFM.
A brace from Malachi Ohawume and another goal from Kunle Odunlami ensured that Rivers took all the three points at home.
WE. NO. DEY. CARRY. LAST. 👏 #RIVWOL | #NPFL20 pic.twitter.com/1dJB9pgJ9k
— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) March 18, 2020
Rivers remain four points behind league leaders Plateau United and two points above third place Lobi Stars.