Rivers United blow Warri Wolves Away to keep Title Aspirations Alive

Rivers United got their title aspirations back on track following a 3-0 win over Warri Wolves on Wednesday in the NPFL.

The hosts came into the game on the back a 1-0 defeat to Rangers International last weekend, while Warri Wolves were buzzing as a result of their win over MFM.

A brace from Malachi Ohawume and another goal from Kunle Odunlami ensured that Rivers took all the three points at home.

Rivers remain four points behind league leaders Plateau United and two points above third place Lobi Stars.