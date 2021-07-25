Rivers Angels humble Hasaacas Ladies in Champions League qualifier

Nigerian champions Rivers Angels defeated Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in their opening group game of the CAF Women’s Champions League, WAFU B qualifying match on Saturday.

Goals from Deborah Abiodun (17′) and Maryam Ezenagu (52′) sealed a comfortable win for Rivers Angels against the Ghanaian champions.

Edwin Okon’s team will next face AS Police on Tuesday and victory will guarantee progress to the semi-final.

The WAFU B qualifying tournament is hosted by Ivory Coast and the winner books passage to the CAF WCL which will be held in Egypt.