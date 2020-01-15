Rita Chikwelu Eager to Succeed In Spain

Super Falcons midfielder Rita Chikwelu says she’s ready for a new challenge in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola following her move to Madrid CFF for the remainder of the season.

Chikwelu linked up with Madrid CFF on Saturday after spending the last three seasons with Swedish Damallsvenskan side Kristianstads.

Shes cored 12 goals in 64 outings for the Swedish Top-flight team, and helped them to a runners up finish in the 2019 Swedish Women’s Cup.

The 31-year-old, previously played for FC United, scoring 28 goals, including 22 to finish as the Finnish Naisten Liga top scorer in 2009 and scored 16 goals in 141 matches for Sweden side Umea.

Chikwelu will reunite with her compatriot Chidinma Okeke, who pitched tent with the Madrid-based club last summer.

The Nigeria International believes the Spanish league is a competitive league, and declared her readiness for the challenge.

“This is a different and competitive league, as a footballer you want to test yourself around the best players,”she told BBC Sport.

“The Spanish league is an interesting place for African players and I believe this will continue to help develop our players’ game and their profile”