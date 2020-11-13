Ridiculous! Sports Minister, NFF Chief join Super Eagles training before tricky AFCON Qualifier vs Leone Stars

Unprofessional, ridiculous and shameful.

There are no better words to describe scenes of Politicians and Football administrators clad in sports kits and intruding on a practice session of one of Africa’s biggest national teams on the eve of their Nation’s Cup qualifier.

Whatever Sunday Dare – Nigeria’s Minister of Sports and Amaju Pinnick – NFF President thought they were doing, is a complete embarrassment of the professionalism they owe their constituencies.

Honourable Minister @SundayDareSD joins the Super Eagles in loosening up ahead of Friday’s qualification game against Sierra Leone, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City. pic.twitter.com/fkdYs8euYl — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) November 12, 2020

UPDATE: NFF President @PinnickAmaju joins in the evening session with the Super Eagles. He has quality passes, I tell you. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hqPmyLCEJG — Fisayo Dairo (@FisayoDairo) November 12, 2020

Politicians will launder their images and shamelessly too. In these parts it isn’t much of a surprise but it is a first and also a distraction that Manager Gernot Rohr and his players can do without before a competitive match.

On Friday, Nigeria hosts Sierra Leone in the first-leg of a double-header in the Group L AFCON 2022 qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are top of the group with maximum points from two games, a sharp contrast from Friday’s opponents who are first from bottom and with a single point after two games.

Victory at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will inch Rohr’s men a step closer to reaching the tournament in Cameroon.

The scenes from the Stadium on Thursday begs the question if the Super Eagles truly do not rate the Leone Stars or it’s just those political overlords who don’t care for much but another Photo moment.