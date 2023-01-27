Revelation Cup: Randy Waldrum’s Controversial Super Falcons list

Head coach of Nigeria’s WNT Randy Waldrum has raised eyebrows over his subpar performances since taking the reigns of the team in 2020.
Many have questioned Waldrum’s dedication to the job as a lot have pointed as his lack of enthusiasm when in charge of the Super Falcons.
He has also been criticized for overlooking home based talents as the American seems to prefer players plying their trades outside the shores of the Country.
Waldrum is believed to have little or no knowledge of the Nigerian female league and as preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women World cup draw near he has once again raised eyebrows with his 23 player squad selection.