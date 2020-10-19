Revealed! Why Babatunde Micheal missed Champions League clash against Al Ahly

Michael Babatunde missed Wydad Casablanca’s CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly although he was listed in the squad for the encounter and the Midfielder himself has explained why.

Babatunde did not feature in the first-leg semi-final of the CAF CL on Saturday although he was in the plans of Manager Miguel Gamondi.

Even his jersey was pictured in the Wydad dressing room pre-game.

Speaking with footballlive, the 27 year-old explained that he was ruled ineligible to play because the club had de-listed him from the competition after he suffered a Cruciate Ligament injury.

He returned and had fully recovered from the injury because of the lengthy COVID-19 break – but the de-registering followed almost immediately after his injury.

‘The Coach had me and another player in his plans and was pleased with my recovery. He gave me reassurances ahead of the game and I was handed a sub role; to come off the bench and impact the team.

‘However two hours before the game I was told that I couldn’t play because the club had de-listed me after I picked up the injury.’

Al Ahly snatched a 2-0 win to hold a comfortable advantage heading into the second-le, but Babatunde is hopeful he could return to help his side.

‘Recently, I was told the club is making frantic efforts to get my registration sorted before the second-leg, so I will be eligible to play. However, unless the Moroccan FA speed things up, I might have to sit out the entire thing,’ he concluded.