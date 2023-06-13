REVEALED! How Much Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner gets in Event of a Split

According to Spanish media sources, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reportedly has a binding contract that would safeguard her finances in the event of a breakup.
Despite not being legally married, it’s reported that Ronaldo has put arrangements in place to ensure that Rodriguez receives financial support if they ever separate.
The agreement reportedly includes handing ownership of the family’s home in Madrid to Rodriguez and providing her with a monthly stipend of £85,900 (€100,000) for life.
When Ronaldo moved for £175 million to the Saudi Pro League in January of this year, the pair was exempt from Saudi statutes prohibiting unmarried couples from cohabiting in the Kingdom.
It is said to be based on Rodriguez being the mother of all five of the football Star’s children, not just her biological daughters, but the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and the surrogate-born twins Eva and Mateo.
Cheers to Love😘 pic.twitter.com/10POQsjU5b
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 30, 2023