Return of Football in Italy Excites Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong says he’s excited with the return of football in Italy after a three-month suspension due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Italian football was suspended back in March in order to reduce the widespread of the dreaded virus which has killed thousands of people across the globe.

However after weeks of training, competitive football returned finally returned last week, and Coppa Italia matches were settled with Napoli edging Juventus in the Wednesday final in Rome.

Serie A matches has been scheduled to kick off this weekend under strict conditions and Ekong who plays for Udinese football club is happy that the wait is finally over.

“I’m very excited to get back to playing in the Serie A again. We’ve all been waiting for it for a long time now and top of it all it’s a good sign for all the Italian people that football is back and it’s great to watch the Coppa Italia yesterday and the day before. It’s a shame that we haven’t got the fans in the stadium but it’s just good to go out there and play football again,” he told OmasportsTV.

Meanwhile Ekong’s Udinese will kick off their restart in away fixture against Torino on Tuesday.

They are currently placed 14th on the league standing with 28 points from 26 games, while Torino are placed 15th with a game in hand.