Report: Tottenham Steps Up interests in Eberechi Eze

English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to acquire the services of highly-rated prospect Eberechi Eze.

Eze, 21, is still contracted to QPR until 2021 and have been solid for the Championship side, scoring 9 goals in 22 league appearances this season.

According to Lilywhite Rose of Love Sport Radio, Spurs are in discussions with Queens Park Rangers regarding the permanent transfer of England U21 international, Ebere Eze.

The report added that the proposed transfer would see one or two Tottenham players join Queens Park Rangers as part of any deal.

Eze was born in England to Nigerian parent and has played twice for the Three Lions at under-21 level.

His current deal with QPR will run through to June 2021 and is valued around 20 million pounds.