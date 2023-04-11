Report: Real Madrid Approach Villarreal over Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze was the catalyst as Villarreal defeated Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu at the weekend, the winger scored a brace including the match winner to stun the Champions.
Chukwueze was sensational for Villarreal and the Real Madrid defense would have been sick of the sight of him.
His performance has earned him praises left, right, and center and his display didn’t go unnoticed as revealed by Marca.
The Spanish publication reports that Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has made enquires about the availability of the Nigerian.
Chukwueze’s current deal with Villarreal is set to expire by June 2024, and it offers Madrid a real possibility go all out for him in the summer.
