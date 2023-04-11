Report: Real Madrid Approach Villarreal over Samuel Chukwueze

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF celebrating his goal with his teammates during the Copa del Rey match between Villarreal FC and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on January 19, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Samuel Chukwueze was the catalyst as Villarreal defeated Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu at the weekend, the winger scored a brace including the match winner to stun the Champions.

Chukwueze was sensational for Villarreal and the Real Madrid defense would have been sick of the sight of him.

His performance has earned him praises left, right, and center and his display didn’t go unnoticed as revealed by Marca.

The Spanish publication reports that Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez has made enquires about the availability of the Nigerian.

Chukwueze’s current deal with Villarreal is set to expire by June 2024, and it offers Madrid a real possibility go all out for him in the summer.

Madrid does not have a recognized right winger in their ranks since the departure of Gareth Bale, and have had to play Rodrygo, Valverde and Asensio in that position.

But the signing of Chukwueze could solve that, with his 23 goals contribution this season, the Winger has shown that he could form a deadly trio with Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema.

