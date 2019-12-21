Report: Onyekuru set for Galatasaray Return

Turkish Super Lig champions, Galatasaray have moved closer to signing Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru on an 18-month loan deal from Monaco in January.

The Nigeria international was reportedly linked with Fenerbahce in the past week but it now appears Galatasaray are in pole position to sign him.

Onyekuru, a summer arrival from Everton, has found game time hard to come by at the Principality club and has gone behind the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani and Gelson Martins in the pecking order.

However, according to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Galatasaray have won the race to sign the 22-year-old forward and will also pay part of his salary.

The former KAS Eupen player spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Fathi Terim’s men.