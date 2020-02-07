Report: Only Ighalo Will Make Decision on Super Eagles Retirement – Agent

It’s unlikely that new Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will be returning to the Super Eagles, this is according to his agent Atta Aneke.

Super Eagles chief coach, Gernot Rohr revealed he’s interested in bringing the back to the Super Eagles less down eight months into his well announced retirement from the national team.

The player’s agent Atta Aneke, however revealed that Ighalo has not thought about returning to the team.

He said that Ighalo only will make a decision on whether or not to stay retired from international football.

“For now we have not talked about a return to the senior national team,” said Aneke.

“He is free to decide what he wants. It was his decision to retire from the team in the first place, so it’s up to him to rescind or stick by his decision.”

Ighalo called time on his international career after Nigeria’s campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward finished the tournament as top scorer, with 5 goals and helped Nigeria pick a bronze medal.

His move to Manchester United sparked excitement across the West African nation and now there have been calls for the Super Eagles Coach to extend a call up to the 30-year-old, for the 2021 Nations Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The list of invited players for the AFCON 2021 double header qualifiers against Sierra Leone will be announced before the end of the month.

Pinnick excited with Super Eagles Progress

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has hailed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for his good performance for the Super Eagles over the years.

Speaking to journalist, Pinnick said the Leicester City midfield is one of the most committed player in the Super Eagles.

Pinnick said: “I don’t joke with (Wilfred) Ndidi. The same way he plays for Leicester City is the same way he plays for the Eagles that is patriotism.

“We’ve seen players who play for the national team protecting their legs when they play for the Eagles but give all to their clubs.”

The former CAF first vice president added that the Federation is happy with the continuous improvement of the Super Eagles and how they’ve shown quality against opponents.

“We are happy with the crop of players in the Eagles today, because they give their all. We have lots of players coming in to play for the national teams.

“We play quality matches and are not scared of playing the big names. We’ve played Brazil, Argentina, England, Poland, Serbia and in Africa, we have played Senegal, Cameroun.

“We are not scared and that’s the Warri spirit in me. People come to me and say ‘President, how are we going to play these people? I simply tell them, ‘it’s 11-11 a side.,”he concluded.