Report: Manchester United target €60m-rated Ndidi

Spanish publication Fichajes has reported an interest in midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi by Manchester United.

Man United have been bedeviled by woes in the defensive midfield position in recent years and it is believed Ndidi’s considered a number one target.

The Nigerian has proved a colossus for Leicester ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles, interceptions and defensive actions in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

According to other reports the 24 year-old is seen as long term replacement for Serbian Nemanja Matic, who still has two seasons on his contract.

Matic, 33, has made four league appearances this season and played just under 200 minutes.

However, Leicester City are not likely to allow Ndidi leave for less than his market valuation.

The Nigerian who cost the Foxes €17.60 million from KRC Genk is now rated a €60 million after four seasons with the PL side.