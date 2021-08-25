Report: Galatasaray considers Sekidika loan to Belgian club

Jesse Sekidika could leave Galatasaray on a loan deal before the close of this transfer window according to reports in Turkey.

Sekidika who joined the Istanbul giants from Eskisehirspor in 2020, had previously spent time away on loan.

Earlier in January, the Nigerian was loaned off to Konyaspor for game time, but he returned and played in the team’s UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifiers this season.

However, reports emerging from the Super Lig are suggesting he could join compatriot Valentine Ozornwafor on loan in Belgium.

The 25 year-old Wide attacker could be on the move to OH Leuven, but the deal has not been concluded.

Meanwhile, Sekidika has not been named in Galatasaray’s squad for Europa League qualifiers against Randers.