Report: Arsenal Plotting Joe Aribo Transfer from Rangers

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo following his excellent display for Rangers this term.

According to reports in the UK, Gunners scouts have watched the last six matches played by Rangers and have suggested that the EPL side are likely to be interested in Aribo.

Arsenal were in the hunt for the 23-year-old early last year before Rangers moved signed the Midfielder from League One side, Charlton Athletic last summer.

The Super Eagles star has been ever present for manager Steven Gerrard and has started the last six games played by Rangers in all competitions where he has scored one goal and created three assists.

Aribo is contracted to Glasgow Rangers until the end of the 2022-2023 season.