Remo Stars Mourn Player Kazeem, Condoles Family

By
Joan Igbava
-
0
74
Photo Credit | Twitter (RemoStarsSC)

It was a sad day for football fans and NNL side, Remo Stars as they lost their player, Tiyamiyu Kazeem to the cold hands of death.

Remo Stars have offered their condolence to the family of their Late defender who died on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020.

 

Remo Stars in a tweet, gave an account of what led to the player’s death:

