Remo Stars Mourn Player Kazeem, Condoles Family

It was a sad day for football fans and NNL side, Remo Stars as they lost their player, Tiyamiyu Kazeem to the cold hands of death.

Remo Stars have offered their condolence to the family of their Late defender who died on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020.

May his soul rest in perfect peace and may the Lord help the family to bear the irreparable loss, this is a great loss to Remo Stars Family and the entire football fraternity. — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020

Remo Stars in a tweet, gave an account of what led to the player’s death:

We regret to announce the departure of our assistant Captain and Defender, Tiyamiyu Kazeem (Kaka). The Club is doing everything possible to investigate his ultimately death. May his soul rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/Rg32cQCeVZ — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020

The incident occurred this afternoon (Saturday) in Sagamu while he was driving along Sagamu area of Ogun State with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar. — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020

According to an eyewitness, he claimed that the SARS officer stopped the footballer to label him a Yahoo Boy and they insisted on taking him to the nearby police station. — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020

“The SARS officer stopped Tiyamiyu Kazeem insisting that he was a Yahoo Boy, he brought out his identity (ID) card to identify himself as a player of Remo Stars FC but the officer insisted on taking him to the nearest police station in Sagamu.” — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020

“Tiyamiyu and Sanni obliged, followed the SARS officers, only for them to notice that they were driving towards Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, then the guys questioned to know were the SARS officers were taking them to, — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020

but this prompted them to stop the car and push him (Tiyamiyu) out of the car, whereby an unknowing vehicle knocked him down.” He was immediately rushed to Fakoya Hospital in Sagamu, where it was confirmed that Tiyamiyu Kazeem was no more. — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020

Until his death, he was a humble and reliable defender for Remo Stars FC in the ongoing 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL). — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) February 22, 2020