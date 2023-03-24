Remo Stars Complete Signing of Anaemena, Akeem Taiwo and Opamoye Ahead of NPFL Resumption

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
38

Remo Stars continue their busy transfer activity ahead of the League’s resumption, and on Thursday unveiled former Enyimba centre-back, Ifeanyi Anaemena, winger Akeem Taiwo and Midfielder Gbenga Opamoye as the latest arrivals.

Anaemena joined the Sky Blue Stars after a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nahda FC.

The club also announced the signing of Akeem Taiwo to bolster their attack, after capturing striker Junior Lokosa.

The Club announced the signing of Opamoye in the early hours of Friday, March 24, two days before the resumption of their return to the league.

 

Remo Stars will return to action, to face Nasarawa United, in the NPFL this weekend after the mid-season break.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here