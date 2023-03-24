Remo Stars Complete Signing of Anaemena, Akeem Taiwo and Opamoye Ahead of NPFL Resumption

Remo Stars continue their busy transfer activity ahead of the League’s resumption, and on Thursday unveiled former Enyimba centre-back, Ifeanyi Anaemena, winger Akeem Taiwo and Midfielder Gbenga Opamoye as the latest arrivals.
Anaemena joined the Sky Blue Stars after a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nahda FC.
The club also announced the signing of Akeem Taiwo to bolster their attack, after capturing striker Junior Lokosa.
🌟 Akeem Taiwo has completed his move to Remo Stars.
All paperworks settled for the winger ahead of the second stanza of #NPFL23 #WeAreRemoStars pic.twitter.com/eQFT5EkVL7
— Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) March 23, 2023
The Club announced the signing of Opamoye in the early hours of Friday, March 24, two days before the resumption of their return to the league.