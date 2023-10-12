Nigerian League Remo Stars Coach Praises Young Talents After Debut By Joseph Obisesan - October 12, 2023 0 114 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede. Photo | Complete Sports Remo Stars’ head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede has heaped praise on the academy products Stanley Joseph and Ahmed Akinleye for their impressive performance during the team’s recent victory against Rangers. Ogunmodede commended the young talents for their composure and determination in what was their senior debut. The coach stated that the Players performed well despite the intense pressure they faced from their opponents. He said the performance of Stanley Joseph and Ahmed Akinleye’s debut performances showcases the strength of Remo Stars’ youth development system. “The boys gave a good account of themselves. The boys will continue to learn and grow with the experience of playing in the NPFL,” he told the club’s media.