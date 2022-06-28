Relief for Silas Nwankwo… Ends Goal drought

By
Adebanjo
-
0
95
Silas Nwankwo in action for Mjällby in the Allsvenskan. Photo | Facebook (Mjällby AIF)

Silas Nwankwo ended a four-game goal drought to earn Mjällby AIF a point in the Allsvenskan match against IFK Norrköping.

Nwankwo last found the back of the net in May against Helsingborg, the game ended 2-1 in favor of Mjällby AIF.
At the weekend, the 18 year-old found his mojo and was back on the score sheet as he cancelled out Norrköping’s 67th minute goal.
The Nigerian headed home the leveler just 11 minutes later to restore parity in the mid table contest.
It was the former Nasarawa United attacker’s third goal goal in nine league appearance since his move from the NPFL.

 

 

Hard times for FK Bodø/Glimt’s Boniface

Victor Boniface’s search for an end to his goal drought continued over the weekend as he fired blank in FK Bodø/Glimt’s 2-0 home win against Aalesund.

Boniface has registered a single goal this season in 10 league appearances and is now on an 8-game goal drought.
The dry patch regardless, the 21 year-old has been getting game time and though he is yet to find the back of the net, he did set up one in the 1-1 draw against Tromsø IL recently.
A two-time league winner with FK Bodø/Glimt, the club are currently 5th in the Eliteserien standings after 11 rounds of matches.
On Sunday, The Yellow Horde left it late with goals from Amahl Pellegrino and Brice Wembangomo in the 76th and 89th minutes respectively.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here