Relief for Silas Nwankwo… Ends Goal drought

Silas Nwankwo ended a four-game goal drought to earn Mjällby AIF a point in the Allsvenskan match against IFK Norrköping.
Nwankwo last found the back of the net in May against Helsingborg, the game ended 2-1 in favor of Mjällby AIF.
At the weekend, the 18 year-old found his mojo and was back on the score sheet as he cancelled out Norrköping’s 67th minute goal.
The Nigerian headed home the leveler just 11 minutes later to restore parity in the mid table contest.
It was the former Nasarawa United attacker’s third goal goal in nine league appearance since his move from the NPFL.