Relief for Kwara United Chief as Club Avoids Relegation

Joseph Obisesan
Kwara United secured their place in the NPFL next season.
Kwara United chairman, Kumbi Titiloye has expressed relief after the team avoided relegation from the NPFL this season.

A 1-0 home win against Nasarawa United guaranteed Kwara United’s safety in the top division.

 

The game-winning goal was scored by Ibrahim Yahaya eight minutes from time and the loss put an end to the Solid Miners’ 10-year consecutive stay in the top division.

“To God be the glory, because, what we faced this season, I would never wish it for my enemy,” the Club Chief said. “And it has taught me a lot of things about life.”

“But we thank God and take the positives from the whole scenario. It’s not something for the public.”

