Relief for Kwara United Chief as Club Avoids Relegation

Kwara United chairman, Kumbi Titiloye has expressed relief after the team avoided relegation from the NPFL this season.
A 1-0 home win against Nasarawa United guaranteed Kwara United’s safety in the top division.
The game-winning goal was scored by Ibrahim Yahaya eight minutes from time and the loss put an end to the Solid Miners’ 10-year consecutive stay in the top division.
