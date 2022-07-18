Relegation: Kano Pillars to appeal NFF ruling

Kano Pillars have been relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League.
The Nigeria Football Federation Appeals Committee upheld the decision of the O&D to deduct 3 points due to the debacle in their match against Dakkada FC.
Following the verdict, The Sai Masu Gida now has 42 points from 37 matches and five points adrift of safety.
This mean their last game against 3SC of Ibadan – which they won 2-1 – is inconsequential.
It is the first time since 2001 that the four time league Champions will suffer relegation.