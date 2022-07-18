Relegation: Kano Pillars to appeal NFF ruling

By
Moses Ojewunmi
-
0
273
Kano Pillars who are four times NPFL Champions have been relegated to the NNL. Photo | Twitter (pillarsfc)

Kano Pillars have been relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Nigeria Football Federation Appeals Committee upheld the decision of the O&D to deduct 3 points due to the debacle in their match against Dakkada FC.

 

Following the verdict, The Sai Masu Gida now has 42 points from 37 matches and five points adrift of safety.

 

This mean their last game against 3SC of Ibadan – which they won 2-1 – is inconsequential.
It is the first time since 2001 that the four time league Champions will suffer relegation.

 

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports has it that the management of the club will appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here