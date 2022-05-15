Relegation certain for Nigerian Duo in Turkey

Chibuike Ubah and Lanre Kehinde will be preparing for life in the TFF 2. Lig after Menemenspor yet again flopped the chance to give themselves a fighting chance of surviving the relegation battle.
The Nigerian duo featured in Menemenspor’s home defeat to Genclerbirligi on Saturday, in a game that could have kept their hopes of staying in the TFF 1. Lig alive.
Genclerbirligi picked up all three points after comfortable 3-1 win at the Menemen İlçe Stadyumu.
Kehinde and his compatriot were both second half substitute as were all the goals scored in the game.
The defeat now leaves Menemenspor in 18th – with a only one game left – and a place above only Balikesirspor, who officially have been confirmed to play in the third tier next season.
