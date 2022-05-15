Relegation certain for Nigerian Duo in Turkey

The relegation of Menemenspor will officially be confirmed at the end of season. Nigerian duo Lanre Kehinde and Chibuike Ubah featured in Saturday's defeat to Genclerbirligi. Photo | Facebook (Menemenspor)

Chibuike Ubah and Lanre Kehinde will be preparing for life in the TFF 2. Lig after Menemenspor yet again flopped the chance to give themselves a fighting chance of surviving the relegation battle.

The Nigerian duo featured in Menemenspor’s home defeat to Genclerbirligi on Saturday, in a game that could have kept their hopes of staying in the TFF 1. Lig alive.
Genclerbirligi picked up all three points after comfortable 3-1 win at the Menemen İlçe Stadyumu.
Kehinde and his compatriot were both second half substitute as were all the goals scored in the game.
The defeat now leaves Menemenspor in 18th – with a only one game left – and a place above only Balikesirspor, who officially have been confirmed to play in the third tier next season.

 

 

Olanare vs Eze duel in Turkey ends in Stalemate

 

With their promotion playoff spot already in secured Erzurum BB hosted Keciorengucu at the weekend in the penultimate game of the regular season and it produced an exciting four-goal thriller, with two Nigerians getting on the score sheet.

The Turkish 1. Lig fixture also witnessed a combined total of five Nigerians named in the matchday squad, with as many as four on the pitch for the kick off.
It was the hosts who got off the mark first, with Aaron Olanare finding the back of the net inside the opening four minutes of the game.
They doubled that lead Twenty-one minutes later to close off the half with a firm grip on the wheels.
However, after the break momentum change and the visitors enjoyed a spell following three substitutions before resumption.
There would be no immediate impact until the 55th minute when Keciorengucu’s top scorer this season, Emeka Eze increased his tally and notched his fifth goal in four games.
Eze then turned provider two minutes for Keciorengucu to level the scoreline.
Both sides would, however, not get any more goals and settled for a share of the spoils at the Kâzım Karabekir Stadyumu.

