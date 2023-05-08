Records behind Victor Osimhen’s title-winning season with Napoli

Victor Osimhen has led Napoli to their first Scudetto title since Diego Armando Maradona did same, some 33 years ago, and the Nigerian broke many goal-scoring records along the way.
Osimhen started as a record breaker when Napoli spent big to bring him for a club record fee of €70 million from Lille.
The forward has since also shattered several individual and team records since.
Highest-scoring African in a single Serie A campaign:
Many great African strikers have at one time or another played in the Italian Serie A, the likes of George Weah, Samuel Eto’o, Mohamed Salah and even Obafemi Martins, but none comes close to Osimhen’s record of 23 league goals in a single Serie A season.
The legendary Samuel Eto’o held the record for his exploits in the 2010/2011 season where he registered 21 goals in 35 games, but Victor Osimhen broke the record with his strike against Udinese before setting a new one when he scored from the spot against Fiorentina.
The Nigerian hit-man now stands alone with 23 goals in 28 appearances and with four more games to go he’d fancy his chances to extend that tally.
Highest Scoring African in Serie A history:
On Sunday, his 74th minute penalty broke George Weah’s Serie A scoring record. Osimhen stands alone as the African with the most goals in Serie A history overtaking Weah’s 46-goal record set 23 years ago.
The 24 year-old has already surpassed the Half-century goal mark in all competitions and has four more games to get reach 50 league goals, which would be a massive achievement in just three seasons with the club.
First African player to win Serie A Golden Boot?
Victor Osimhen is yet to win the golden boot. He’s on course to win the Capocannoniere as he sits top of the goal scorer’s list with four more goals than his nearest contender, Lautaro Martinez.
Coach Luciano Spalletti has also designated penalties to him in a bid to aid his quest and as seen at the weekend.
He was allowed to take the second penalty despite missing the first in the team’s 1-0 victory against Fiorentina.