Reason Why Imama Amapakabo Picked Abia Warriors Revealed

Imama Amapakabo confirmed he received offers from several NPFL teams but opted for Abia Warriors because it’s “closer to home.”

Amapakabo’s appointment as the new head coach of the Warriors on a two-year deal was confirmed last weekend.

He told footballlive after his unveiling that Abia Warriors offered him an personal choice to good to refuse.

“If I follow the calls I received, I won’t be with Abia Warriors, but I’m principled, I went to Maiduguri when every thought it wasn’t possible.

“Port Harcourt to Umuahia is about an hour drive, I just want to be closer to home and after discussion with the board of Abia Warriors, I was convinced because they are ambitious,” he said.

The 2016 NPFL Winner also appealed to the Club’s fans to get behind the team ahead of next season.

“Given the support from Abia people, I think all our dreams can be achieved, 8 did it with Rangers and I can repeat the success here as well.”