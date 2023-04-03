Reason Remo Stars vs Gombe United Match Was Abandoned

🚨DELAY IN RESTART

The match officials have decided not to come out of the tunnel for the second half with reasons best known to them.

We can however confirm that there is law and order in place, with the fans enjoying good music and calm at the stadium. #NPFL23 pic.twitter.com/CqRFEjbm8w

— Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) April 2, 2023