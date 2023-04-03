Reason Remo Stars vs Gombe United Match Was Abandoned

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
88

There was confusion on Sunday in the game between Remo Stars and Gombe United which led to the suspension of the NPFL match.

Fans were left baffled when Match officials did not return to the pitch after the break for the commencement of the second half.

The confusion was also expressed by players of both sides, who eventually were led off the pitch for a second time, and prompted the game to be abandoned.

According to FL sources, the situation was instigated by an infringement call from the Center Referee, who then sent off Remo Stars midfielder Dayo Ojo, just before the break.

FL gathered the match officials refused to leave the dressing room to restart the game after the break.

Allegedly, the match officials were assaulted in the dressing room by unknown persons.

However, Remo Stars posted on their Twitter handle that there was calm at the match venue, and no breakdown of law and order.

Investigation is set to commence by the IMC in reaction to the incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here